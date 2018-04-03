South actor Shivaani Singh's fan moment with Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan shot for a commercial recently with South actor Shivaani Singh



Shivaani Singh and Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan shot for a commercial recently with South actor Shivaani Singh. The Tumhari Sulu (2017) star may be taking her time to ink her next Bollywood outing, but she has been busy with her endorsement deals. Shivaani Singh, who features in the Telugu film, Ye Mantram Vesave, and in Vivek Agnihotri's Freedom, turned fangirl on the set. She insisted on a keepsake photograph with her screen idol and Balan was happy to oblige.

On the work front, currently prepping for Indira Gandhi biopic, Vidya Balan apparently approached to play crime overlord in drama. According to sources, the actor has been approached to play a gangster in a yet-untitled project to be helmed by Jyoti Kapur Das. The director had previously handled the reins of the award-winning short film, Chutney (2016).

We hear, Vidya Balan has already been given a narration and has expressed her interest. However, she is yet to work out her dates. The source added, "The actress also has the Indira Gandhi biopic in the pipeline. It all depends on when she starts the biopic. She is also in talks for another project. But if all goes as planned, the crime drama will go on floors later this year."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates