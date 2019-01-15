South Africa complete series sweep vs Pakistan

cricket

Olivier effectively ended Pakistan's hopes when he took two wickets off successive balls in the third over of the morning

SA's Duanne Olivier celebrates a Pakistan wicket yesterday

Duanne Olivier (3-74) sparked a Pakistan collapse as South Africa completed a series clean sweep with a 107-run win on Day Four of the third and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium yesterday.

Starting the day on 153-3, Pakistan lost their remaining seven wickets for 120 runs to be bowled out for 273. Olivier effectively ended Pakistan's hopes when he took two wickets off successive balls in the third over of the morning. Babar Azam received a fast, lifting ball angled in towards his throat, which he gloved to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Azam (22) had helped Asad Shafiq add 58 for the fourth wicket. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed was bowled first ball.

Olivier, who got his chance to play in the series because Philander was injured, was the leading wicket-taker with 24 at an average of 14.71. He was named man of the series.

