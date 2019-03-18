South Africa register 5-0 series sweep vs Sri Lanka
The hosts were on 135 for two after 28 overs in reply to Sri Lanka's 225 all out
Aiden Markram hit an unbeaten 67 to put South Africa in a dominant position before floodlight failure ended the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Saturday.
South Africa won by 41 runs according to the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method when no further play was possible. The hosts were on 135 for two after 28 overs in reply to Sri Lanka's 225 all out. The win clinched a 5-0 series clean sweep for South Africa, continuing a horror run for the tourists. It was their fourth whitewash defeat in a five-match series in less than two years.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
India vs South Africa T20 cricket rivalry in numbers