South Africa register 5-0 series sweep vs Sri Lanka

cricket

The hosts were on 135 for two after 28 overs in reply to Sri Lanka's 225 all out

South Africa's Aiden Markram celebrates his scoring 50 runs during the 5th One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, on March 16, 2019. - South Africa have won the first 4 ODI's in this series. Pic/AFP

Aiden Markram hit an unbeaten 67 to put South Africa in a dominant position before floodlight failure ended the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Saturday.

South Africa won by 41 runs according to the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method when no further play was possible. The hosts were on 135 for two after 28 overs in reply to Sri Lanka's 225 all out. The win clinched a 5-0 series clean sweep for South Africa, continuing a horror run for the tourists. It was their fourth whitewash defeat in a five-match series in less than two years.

