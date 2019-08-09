South Africa's batsman Hashim Amla retires from international cricket

cricket

Amla, 36, said he was retiring from all international cricket after a 15-year career during which he hit 55 centuries in 349 matches across all formats.

Johannesburg: Hashim Amla, the only South African to score a triple Test match century, yesterday announced his retirement from international cricket, just days after fast bowler Dale Steyn said he was quitting Tests. Amla, 36, said he was retiring from all international cricket after a 15-year career during which he hit 55 centuries in 349 matches across all formats. He followed record-breaking fast bowler Steyn who on Monday said he was retiring from Test cricket, although he remains available for international white-ball cricket.

An elegant right-handed top-order batsman, Amla overcame a shaky start in international cricket, during which his technique was criticised, to become one of South Africa's all-time leading batsmen. He hit 55 centuries in a 15-year international career, including South Africa's highest Test score of 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012. Amla said he thanked "the fans for energising me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together".

Amla made his Test debut against India at Kolkata in 2004-05, scoring 24 and 2. In the same season he played in two matches of South Africa's home series against England but was dropped after scoring only 36 runs in four innings. Some critics believed that his backlift, which took his bat out at an angle of close to 45 degrees, was a flaw which would prevent him from having a successful international career. He modified his technique, although still retaining a distinctive loop in his backlift, and returned to Test cricket 15 months later with his first century, 149 against New Zealand.

"I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire. I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun," Amla said in an official statement. "Also, My family, friends and agent, my teammates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you," he added.

