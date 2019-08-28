South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs posts Alia Bhatt GIF without knowing her

cricket

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt engaged in a hilarious exchange on social media yesterday.

Gibbs tweeted: "Morning birds are tweeting so I'll do the same and say have a good one folks." The tweet was liked by Twitter's handle, and Gibbs then posted: "That feeling when Twitter likes your tweet," with a GIF that featured Alia. When a user asked if he knew Alia, Gibbs replied, "I have no idea who the lady is."

However, Gibbs seemed to have realised who it was and tweeted: "Didn't know you were an actress, Alia but nice gif." Alia then replied to Gibbs with a GIF of her imitating the umpire's action for a boundary to which Gibbs replied: "I deal in 6s madam, not fours."

Herschelle Gibbs is a South African former cricketer, who played all formats of the game for fourteen years. A right-handed batsman, mostly opened the batting, Herschelle Gibbs became the first player to hit six consecutive sixes in one over in One Day International (ODI) cricket, doing so against the Netherlands in the 2007 Cricket World Cup.

