South Asian Games: India win gold in volleyball, shooting, TT

Kathmandu: Indian shooters bagged nine medals, including four golds in the 13th South Asian Games here on Tuesday, with Mehuli Ghosh finishing on top of podium with a score better than the world record. Mehuli, 19, clinched the gold with a score of 253.3 in the final, which is 0.4 more than the current world record of 252.9 which is in the name of another Indian, Apurvu Chandela.

Mehuli hits bullseye

Mehuli's effort will, however, not be considered as a world record, as the SAG results are not recognised by the ISSF for the purpose of records. Shriyanka Sadangi took the silver (250.8), while Shreya Agrawal (227.2) clinched the bronze. Meanwhile, Indian men's and women's table tennis teams claimed gold medals after defeating Nepal and Sri Lanka in its respective finals.

India beat hosts Nepal 3-0 in the men's final, while their women's counterparts defeated Sri Lanka by an identical 3-0 margin to win a gold each.

Spikers shine

India swept the volleyball gold medals in the South Asian Games by winning both the men's and women's titles here on Tuesday. India defeated Pakistan 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 and 29-27 in a hard-fought men's volleyball summit clash to defend the gold they had won at home in the 2016 edition. The Indian team came back strongly after a set down and won the next three to emerge winners. The bronze medal went to Sri Lanka.

In the women's final, the defending champions had to toil hard to beat hosts Nepal in a five-setter to clinch the gold. India won 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20 and 15-6.

India dominated the track and field events by clinching 10 medals, including three gold, on the first day of athletics competition here on Tuesday. Archana Suseendran (women's 100m), M Jashna (women's high jump), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (men's high jump) and Ajay Kumar Saroj (men's 1500m) won a gold each to begin India's athletics campaign on an impressive note.

