South calling Shahid Kapoor again?

Among the most awaited Tamil offerings of the year is Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru, based on the life of Air Deccan founder and pioneer of low-cost aviation in India, GR Gopinath. Even as the film was being shot, rumours suggested that producers Suriya and Guneet Monga were keen on making it in Hindi as well. Now, it is learnt that the makers have approached Shahid Kapoor to play the lead.

A source says, "The film was always supposed to be made in multiple languages. Shahid enjoyed a mammoth hit in Kabir Singh last year, which was the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. So, he was the first choice of the makers. The actor is currently going through the script. After the leading man is locked, the team will zero in on the principal cast." If Kapoor gives his nod, it will be his third South remake after the upcoming Jersey.



A still from Soorarai Pottru

mid-day reached out to Kapoor who did not respond until the time of going to press.

