South Eastern Railway to run special trains to Chennai, Puducherry in Jan-April

The South Eastern Railway will run 25 pairs of special trains to Chennai and Puducherry from Santragachi to clear extra rush of passengers during winter

The South Eastern Railway will run 25 pairs of special trains to Chennai and Puducherry from Santragachi to clear extra rush of passengers during winter. Out of these, 12 pairs of special trains will ply between Santragachi and Chennai from January 10 to March 29, an SER spokesman said. Another 13 pairs will run between Santragachi and Puducherry from January 6 to April 2, spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh said.



The 06057 Santragachi-Chennai Central Weekly Special leaving Santragachi at 11.50 pm every Thursday will reach Chennai Central at 05.30 am on Saturday. In the opposite direction, the 06058 Chennai Central-Santragachi Weekly Special leaving Chennai Central at 3.15 pm every Wednesday will arrive at Santragachi at 7.00 pm the next day.



The 06009 Santragachi-Puducherry Special will depart from Santragachi at 2.10 pm every Monday and reach Puducherry at 8.45 pm the next day, while in the opposite direction, the 06010 Puducherry-Santragachi Special leaving Puducherry at 7.15 pm every Saturday will arrive at Santragachi at 4.30 am on Monday.

