South film folk feeling ignored by PM Narendra Modi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Saturday meeting with Bollywood stars - to discuss initiatives to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's ideals - has not gone down well with the South folk. Telugu star Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, has questioned why the PM ignored them.

She posted on social media, "With all due respect we felt that the representation of leading personalities and cultural icons was limited only to Hindi artistes and the South film industry was neglected. I express my feelings with pain and I hope it is taken in the right spirit (sic)."

She also shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan taking a selfie with Modi and Aamir Khan. Netizens were amused by the selfie-taking spree of the stars who shared snapshots with the PM on social media. Some netizens called it a poll gimmick as the event was on the eve of the Maharashtra state assembly elections.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. RRR is a period action film, which is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil and also being dubbed in Hindi and Malayalam. Alia Bhatt has bagged the film and will be seen alongside Ram Charan. According to reports, the 26-year-old is playing the character of Sita opposite Charan. Said a source, "While that of Ram Charan's opening act was allotted a budget of Rs 15 crore, for Jr NTR, the team has gone up to Rs 25 crore, which is more than the overall budget of many small films."

