Search

South Indian star and Comedy Stars fame Shaburaj passes away at 40

Updated: Apr 21, 2020, 18:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Shaburaj was a well-known and reputed comedian of the South Indian film industry and his death will surely be mourned by one and all!

Picture Courtesy: YouTube
Picture Courtesy: YouTube

It's probably the saddest time of the year when we are losing one incredible artist and actor after another. Unfortunately, the nation has lost another gem of an actor, the man who has been making us laugh for years- Shaburaj. He was only 40 and has died way too young.

The Malayalam actor was rushed to the Kollam Medical Hospital on April 20 after he complained of chest pain. He passed away today after an attack. He was best known for his show, Comedy Stars. May his soul Rest In Peace!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK