South Indian star and Comedy Stars fame Shaburaj passes away at 40

It's probably the saddest time of the year when we are losing one incredible artist and actor after another. Unfortunately, the nation has lost another gem of an actor, the man who has been making us laugh for years- Shaburaj. He was only 40 and has died way too young.

The Malayalam actor was rushed to the Kollam Medical Hospital on April 20 after he complained of chest pain. He passed away today after an attack. He was best known for his show, Comedy Stars. May his soul Rest In Peace!

