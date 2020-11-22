South Korea introduces first ever AI news anchor

AI Kim was modelled on news anchor Kim Ju-ha. Here, the AI is seen having a conversation with her

A Television channel in South Korean recently introduced its viewers to the country's first ever AI-powered news anchor. This eerily realistic version of human anchor Kim Ju-ha was developed by artificial intelligence production company Money Brain. It not only has the exact same look and voice of the presenter, but she also mimicked the small gestures that Kim sometimes makes, like fiddling with a pen while reporting the news.

During a broadcast, AI Kim even shared a conversation with real-life Kim Ju-ha to compare their voices, which apparently freaked out a lot of people.



AI Kim has been reading news on the news channel

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the AI-powered news anchor said, "I was created through deep learning 10 hours of video of Kim Ju-ha, learning the details of her voice, the way she talks, facial expressions, the way her lips move and the way she moves her body. I am able to report news exactly the way that anchor Kim Ju-ha would."

The company also expects this new technology to help it cut labour and production costs and while that may not be great news to anchors, some experts are convinced that digital, AI-powered avatars will never fully replace human anchors.

10

No. of deep learning hours by AI Kim

Wags to riches

A Chihuahua-mix from Florida has a $10K wardrobe, and it never repeats an outfit

It's hard to believe that Florida's Chihuahua-mix Presley once lived in an animal shelter. From that to leading a glam life of plush manicures, trips to the beach, custom outfits and fine dining—it sure is a story of rags to riches. The rescue pup, who was adopted by Floridian Rebecca Shelton, now has a wardrobe worth over $10,000, according to Caters News. "She's like my baby. I treat her like my child," said Shelton, a real estate agent, of her spoiled pooch. She got Presley after her mom passed away and named her after her mother's favourite singer, Elvis Presley. Clearly, like her namesake, Presley likes to shine in the apparel department with rhinestone and glitter outfits, never wearing the same look twice. Like most socialites, after she wears a dress, the castoffs are given to less-fortunate dogs.

Touch-me-not toilet

Invented by Spanish company Kekatron Desarrollo SL, a new, high-tech toilet cleans itself after every use. Once soiled, the toilet turns around, cleans itself and springs back into place, looking like it's never been used, using just two litres of water. This could be invaluable during the Coronavirus pandemic and could change public restrooms forever.

Instagram cosplayer heartthrob is actually a woman

Known for recreating the look of popular male characters from anime and video games like Naruto, Arknights, Demon Slayer, or Nobless, popular Malaysian cosplayer Hakken Ryou is in fact, a girl. She has been confusing her over 1.5 million fans on Instagram and other platforms with incredible transformations that constantly put her gender into question. Let's credit the mastery of makeup, hairstyling and some elegant digital editing too.

Something fishy in a fisherman's throat

Doctors at a hospital in Beni Suef, Egypt, treated a fisherman, who had been brought in with symptoms like shortness of breath and speaking difficulties. A fish was stuck at the entrance to the trachea, leaving just enough space for a little air to get through and prevent the man from suffocating before reaching the hospital. An endoscopic surgery was performed and apparently, the fish was still alive.

An elderly Japanese is living off coupons

For the last 36 years, Japan's 71-year-old Hiroto Kiritani has been comfortably living on coupons, spending only on utilities and rent. The coupons and vouchers are from companies he invested in over the years that pay them as an alternative to dividends - something that is common in Japan for certain companies.

Wanted: A Ski slope tester in the Alps

Altitude Ski, a Swiss ski school in the Alpine village of Verbier is calling on winter sports enthusiasts to test their slopes. The posting reads, 'must have a passion for beautiful scenery, be happy to chuck on a pair of skis and it certainly helps to love Swiss cheese and chocolate, although maybe not together!"

Live like a Pharaoh

Want to feel like a ruler of ancient Egypt without having to build your own lavish palace? Settle for this unique $1.7 million (Rs 12,60,55,850) apartment on Ostozhenka street in Moscow that's literally fit for an Egyptian king. Just don't look out of the window.

