South Korea: Second Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un meet is 'imminent'

Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday said he was confident that a second summit between his US counterpart Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would be held soon. Moon said that Kim's visit to Beijing earlier this week showed that a second US-North Korean leaders' summit was imminent.

"I believe Chairman Kim's China visit is a sign that the second North Korea-US summit is not far away. China has continued to play a positive role in the process of inter-Korean dialogue, as well as US-North Korea talks", Moon said.

He also urged Pyongyang to take more concrete measures towards denuclearising the regime. "I believe North Korea needs to take practical steps more boldly if it wishes to resolve the issue of international sanctions because that depends on the speed of North Korea's denuclearisation process," Moon said, although he also stressed the need for the international community to show reciprocal steps to hasten the process.

Moon's remarks came after Chinese state media reported that Kim during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday in Beijing, said his country will make efforts for the second summit with the US leaders to achieve results that will be welcomed by the international community. Kim had said that North Korea will continue to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue.

Xi backs Kim in dialogue with US

Seoul: Chinese President Xi Jinping offered North Korean leader Kim Jong Un firm backing in deadlocked nuclear talks with the US, insisting the two sides should meet "halfway". Kim and Trump had signed a vaguely worded document in June with Kim pledging to work towards the "denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula".

Trade talks positive: China

China on Thursday said that the just-concluded round of talks with the US to end a trade war were extensive and established a foundation for the resolution of each others' concerns, echoing positive sentiments expressed by American negotiators. Trade tensions between the two economies escalated last year, putting global stock markets on edge amid rising export tariffs.

