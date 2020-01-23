South Korean military decides to discharge transgender soldier

Sergeant Byun Hee-soo reacts as she expresses her desire to remain in the army. Pic/AFP

Seoul: South Korea's military decided on Wednesday to discharge a soldier, Sergeant Byun Hee-soo, who recently undertook gender reassignment surgery — a ruling expected to draw strong criticism from human rights activists.

It was the first time in South Korea that an active-duty member has been referred to a military panel to determine whether to end his or her service due to a sex change operation. The army said in a statement that it concluded that the soldier's sex-change operation can be considered as a reason for discharge.

The statement said the decision went through due process and was based on a related military law on personnel changes. Army officials cited the law's provision that allows the military to discharge a member with physical and mental disabilities.

The non-commissioned officer had a male-to-female sex operation abroad late last year. The staff sergeant has since been hospitalised at a military-run facility and expressed the desire to continue serving as a female soldier, according to the army.

South Korea's state-run human rights body recommended the army postpone its decision. The National Human Rights Commission said that referring the soldier to the panel would be an act of discrimination over sexual identity.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever