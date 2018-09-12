South Korean pupils gain weight 'to dodge military service'

international

The 12 wily students were judged overweight for conscription and were ordered to work for government services instead

Representation pic

Twelve inventive South Korean college students deliberately made themselves overweight to dodge mandatory military service, a branch of the armed forces in Seoul said on Tuesday. The students — all classical music majors at the same university in the capital — took protein powder and drank a large amount of juice on the day of their physical examination, the Military Manpower Administration said.

"The classmates shared tips on how to gain weight on an online chatroom," it said, adding that they drank an especially large amount of juice containing aloe vera pulp — considered to stay in the body longer than other food.

Nearly every able-bodied South Korean man is required to enrol by age 28 in the military, for a minimum of 21 months. Those deemed overweight or underweight, or diagnosed with certain diseases or disabilities, are exempted and usually assigned to positions in places like courts or public libraries. The 12 wily students were judged overweight for conscription and were ordered to work for government services instead.

21

No. of months the military training will be provided

