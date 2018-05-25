Search

South Korea's Moon Jae-in expressed 'deep regret' over scrapped Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit

May 25, 2018, 02:51 IST | AFP

At an emergency national security meeting, Moon said it was "deeply regrettable that the US-North Korea summit will not take place as scheduled" after Trump pulled out of the high-stakes talks arranged for June 12 in Singapore

Moon Jae-in
Moon Jae-in

South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed regret early on Friday over US President Donald Trump's decision to call off his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and urged the pair to hold direct talks, Seoul's presidential office said.

At an emergency national security meeting, Moon said it was "deeply regrettable that the US-North Korea summit will not take place as scheduled" after Trump pulled out of the high-stakes talks arranged for June 12 in Singapore.

"The denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and permanent peace is a historic task that cannot be given up or delayed," Moon said, adding that it would be difficult to resolve thorny diplomatic issues through the current method of communication between the US and North Korea.

"I hope that the leaders resolve the issue through more direct and close dialogue between themselves," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Worst Crime! Man stabs cat with screwdrivers and hangs it!

Tags

south koreanorth koreadonald trumpkim jong-unworld news