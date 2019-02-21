South Mumbai building fire building destroys five floors

national

Representation picture

A fire broke out in a plush private residence, Dharm Villa, at Gamadia Road, on Wednesday around 12.30 am. While there were no casualties, five floors of the nine-storey building was seriously damaged, said fire officials. The building is said to be owned by a business family, Jajodia.

Chief fire officer PS Rahangdale said that owing to a non-operational fire system, notice would be issued to the owners. When mid-day tried to speak to the residents of the building, they asked to be left alone.

There were eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, two Quick response vehicles, two breathing apparatus vehicles and one table-turner ladder used for the fire fighting operation. Fire officials had some difficulty in their job owing to the non-functional fire fighting system.

