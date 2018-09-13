South Mumbai consumers to pay 6-8 percent less on monthly electricity bills

national

The new tariff was announced by Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman Anand Kulkarni on Wednesday

South Mumbai consumers of BEST will pay 6 to 8 per cent less in their monthly power bills. Suburban consumers will pay 1 per cent more. The new tariff was announced by Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman Anand Kulkarni on Wednesday.

The agricultural consumers of MSEDCL will pay 20 paisa more per unit. The state-owned company had asked for R34,000 crore revenue hike for the current year, but MERC cut the demand by R14,000 crore, giving much-wanted relief to two crore consumers from Kanjurmarg and beyond, in the rest of Maharashtra.

