South Mumbai resident arrested for abetting wife's suicide in 2019

This picture has been used for representation purpose

The LT police Marg arrested a 33-year-old man in south Mumbai for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide.

The deceased's family alleged that the accused Kiran Guje and his mother Manisha would harass Dipti Tigade. The torture and harassment had driven Dipti to commit suicide, read a Times of India report.

The police has also booked Kiran's mother. The arrest was made when Dipti's brother Sunil filed a complaint stating that the mother-son harassed and mentally tortured his sister. He also alleged that Kiran was having an extramarital affair.

The couple who got married in 2017 initially lived with Kiran's parents. Dipti committed suicide in December last year.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates