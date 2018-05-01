South Mumbai to get first-of-its-kind bike ambulance

South Mumbai will soon see a first-of-its-kind bike ambulance, which was exhibited at Nana Chowk on Sunday, running around to rescue patients in heavy traffic

A bike with an attached stretcher? Better believe it! South Mumbai will soon see a first-of-its-kind bike ambulance, which was exhibited at Nana Chowk on Sunday, running around to rescue patients in heavy traffic. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will launch the bike on May 1, Maharashtra Day. Pic/Sameer Markande

