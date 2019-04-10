South star Ajith to do a Hindi film with Boney Kapoor?

Updated: Apr 10, 2019, 14:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent

It would be interesting to see if Ajith agrees to do a Hindi film as his fans across the world are waiting with bated breath to hear him say yes

South star Ajith to do a Hindi film with Boney Kapoor?
Boney Kapoor

While Ajith is shooting a Tamil film titled Ner Konda Paarvai currently which is a remake of Hindi film Pink, seems like producer Boney Kapoor is ecstatic with the results. He took to his Twitter and shared his excitement. "Saw the rushes of @nerkondapaarvai. Happy… What a performance by Ajith…I hope he agrees to do Hindi Films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to at least one of them [sic]."

Interestingly, this has sparked strong speculation around south superstar Ajith's Hindi film with producer Boney Kapoor and looking at their camaraderie, a Hindi film announcement will not be a surprise. It will surely be a treat for film lovers. Ajith's last film Viswasam has smashed all box office records in Tamil.

It was late Sridevi's desire that her husband Boney ventures into the Tamil cinema. Ajith helped fulfil her wish and agreed to do not one but two Tamil films for him. It would be a role reversal in Hindi where Boney is ready to welcome Ajith.

It would be interesting to see if Ajith agrees to do a Hindi film as his fans across the world are waiting with bated breath to hear him say yes.

Also read: Ajith and Vidya Balan-starrer Tamil remake of Pink to release on Aug 10

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

boney kapoorRegional Cinema Newssports news

Deepika Padukone spotted shooting for Chhapaak in Delhi!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards

Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards