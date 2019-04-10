South star Ajith to do a Hindi film with Boney Kapoor?

regional-cinema

It would be interesting to see if Ajith agrees to do a Hindi film as his fans across the world are waiting with bated breath to hear him say yes

Boney Kapoor

While Ajith is shooting a Tamil film titled Ner Konda Paarvai currently which is a remake of Hindi film Pink, seems like producer Boney Kapoor is ecstatic with the results. He took to his Twitter and shared his excitement. "Saw the rushes of @nerkondapaarvai. Happy… What a performance by Ajith…I hope he agrees to do Hindi Films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to at least one of them [sic]."

Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy... What a performance by Ajith.... I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 10, 2019

Interestingly, this has sparked strong speculation around south superstar Ajith's Hindi film with producer Boney Kapoor and looking at their camaraderie, a Hindi film announcement will not be a surprise. It will surely be a treat for film lovers. Ajith's last film Viswasam has smashed all box office records in Tamil.

It was late Sridevi's desire that her husband Boney ventures into the Tamil cinema. Ajith helped fulfil her wish and agreed to do not one but two Tamil films for him. It would be a role reversal in Hindi where Boney is ready to welcome Ajith.

