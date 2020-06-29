South star Karthika Nair's June electricity bill close to one lakh, actress calls it a scam

Just recently, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of her electricity bill that was over Rs 36,000 for an apartment that was only used for cleaning purposes. And now, another actress, the South star, Karthika Nair, has also showed her anger over the same. Her electricity bill for the month of June is close to one lakh, and she has called it a scam.

Taking to her Twitter account, this is what she had to say- "June electricity bill close to 1lakh... (based on their "estimates" since they could not do meter reading during lockdown) hearing lots of similar complaints from Mumbaikars." (sic) Have a look right here:

So what kind of scam is @Adani_Elec_Mum conducting in mumbai? June electricity bill close to 1lakh... (based on their "estimates" since they could not do meter reading during lockdown) hearing lots of similar complaints from Mumbaikars.

@AdaniOnline @CMOMaharashtra — Karthika Nair (@KarthikaNair9) June 25, 2020

Nair is a very successful and well-known actress in the South who has been a part of the industry for more than a decade. She started her career with the Telugu film, Josh, but fame arrived at her doorstep in the form of the Tamil film, Ko. She's best known for her performances in films like Brother of Bommali and Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai.

Coming back to the problems of the electricity bills, it's not just Pannu and Nair, but actors like Dino Morea, Vir Das, and Renuna Shahane have also spoken about the inflated bill amounts

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news