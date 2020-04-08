Search

South star Ram Charan wishes cousin Allu Arjun happy birthday with a cute throwback picture

Updated: Apr 08, 2020, 16:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ram Charan took to Instagram to wish his cousin, Allu Arjun, a happy birthday from a distance!

Ram Charan shared this throwback photo on Instagram
Rudhramadevi actor Allu Arjun celebrates his 37th birthday today, April 8. On his special day, his cousin, Ram Charan took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday with a cute throwback picture.

Ram Charan shared the photo and wrote, "I should be feeding you cake today but instead feeding you with fond memories from our childhood. Have a great birthday bunzu and great poster.
@alluarjunonline"

How adorable do Ram Charan and Allu Arjun look as young kids? Also spotted in the picture is Ram Charan's dad, south superstar Chiranjeevi.

Speaking of the poster Ram Charan mentioned in the post, here's a look at that:

Allu Arjun shared another poster from the film saying, "Welcome to the World of Pushpa Raj"

There were a lot of other celebrities that wished the actor on the occasion, have a look at them right here:

First in line was Sonu Sood, who wished the actor all the best for his next film that has all the chances to be a blockbuster, take a look right here:

Then came Sai Dharam Tej who wished his Bunny (Arjun's nickname) a Happy Birthday, have a look:

Another South sensation, Hansika Motwani, extended her wishes to the Stylish Star and wished him for his next film Pushpa:

Kajal Aggarwal sent him lots of love and good wishes, read her tweet right here:

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in the much-awaited film, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan plays Ramaraju in the movie, which is a Telugu period drama actioner. 

RRR stars an ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The movie also features international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It is all set to release on January 8, 2021.

