South star Suriya: Trying my best to learn Hindi

Given his pan-India popularity, one would have expected Suriya to break the language barrier and explore Hindi cinema. However, the South superstar has been content taking the Tamil film industry by storm. The actor, who is counting the hours to the release of his ambitious film Soorarai Pottru, acknowledges that he is divided about making Bollywood his next stop. "I don't believe in just delivering a dialogue; I should be able to emote through the language. I can't give it my all as an actor if I don't get the language. I am trying my best to learn Hindi," reveals Suriya.

For now though, his attention is trained on the Guneet Monga-backed offering that chronicles the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. "He hails from Karnataka, and changed the aviation industry of India. He granted us the permission to make a film, and I am happy to take his story across the country."

Unlike his past releases that are marked with hoots and whistles in cinemas, Soorarai Pottru will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The actor-producer asserts that a digital release is pragmatic, given the current circumstances. "Hopefully, six months later, we can initiate a discussion with Amazon about taking the film to the theatres. That way, people who still want to watch it in theatres will have the opportunity," explains the actor.

