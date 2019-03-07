Tony Luke spoke only Hindi for months to get pronunciation right in Bollywood debut Badla

bollywood

For Malayalee star Tony Luke, it was a difficult thing to do. But he stuck to his guns and was determined to learn Hindi for his Bollywood debut Badla

Tony Luke

South actor Tony Luke makes his Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Badla. As the Malayalam actor could barely speak Hindi, he underwent a crash course in the language before the shoot commenced.

It was a tough proposition for the Kochi-based model-actor, but he was determined. He did not want anyone else to dub his lines. For over two months, he only spoke Hindi till he got his pronunciation right.

The 33-year-old actor is well-known in the south for his Malayalam films Oozham and Sakhavu, in which he played the antagonist. Tony has also walked the ramp for major Italian brand Krizia Uomo Menswear at the Milan Fashion Week 2007. Besides Badla, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, Tony also has a Malayalam film '9' in which he plays a scientist.

Coming back to Badla, the trailer of the movie shows Taapsee Pannu as Naina Sethi, who seeks revenge in her journey to find the truth. Amitabh Bachchan will once again portray the character of a lawyer in the crime thriller. Besides Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Tony Luke, Badla also stars Manav Kaul, Pankaj Tripathi, Prakash Raj and Sanjay Mishra. The movie is an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish movie 'Contratiempo The Invisible Guest'. Badla is slated to release on March 8, 2019.

