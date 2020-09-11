South superstar Chiranjeevi goes bald; netizens can't keep calm!

Netizens and fans were in for a surprise and quite the shocker when they saw the photo of a bald Chiranjeevi on social media. The south superstar shared a photo of himself sporting a bald head and hip sunglasses.

Sharing the photo, Chiranjeevi wrote, "#UrbanMonk. Can I think like a monk?"

View this post on Instagram #UrbanMonk Can I think like a monk? A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) onSep 10, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

Several of Chiru's fans and social media followers commented on the picture. Ram Charan wrote, "Appaaaaaaa!!! what did I just See???" while Varun Tej commented, "Woaaahhhh!! Looking great daddy.." and Amit Tiwari commented, "simplyyyyyyyyy splendid... U r looking sooooooooooooo cool sir.. #megastar."

Fans have been wondering if Chiranjeevi was experimenting with a look for one of his film projects, as his signature moustache is also gone!

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy. He shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeepa, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The star will next be seen on screen in the Telugu film Acharya.

