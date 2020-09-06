South Western Railway to run additional trains from September 12

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The South Western Railway (SWR) railway zone will operate seven additional special pairs of trains from September 12, an official said on Saturday.

"Services of seven pairs of trains of SWR shall also start with effect from September 12,a said an official of the railway zone.

The trains are from Bengaluru Cantonment to Guwahati, Yeshwanthpur to Bikaner, Mysuru to Jaipur, Mysuru to Solapur, Yeshwanthpur to Gorakhpur and KSR Bengaluru to New Delhi.

According to the official, Indian Railways will start running 40 pairs of special trains on specific routes from September 12.

"These services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials and the special trains which are already in operation," she said.

The SWR was created combining the reorganised Hubli division from South Central Railway (SCR) zone with Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions of Southern Railway.

In operation since April 1, 2003, SWR zone is headquartered in Hubli.

