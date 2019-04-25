Southampton's Shane Long scores fastest EPL goal in 7.69 seconds

football

Shane Long's record-breaking goal came immediately after the kick-off when he blocked a clearance from Watford defender Craig Cathcart, allowing the Republic of Ireland international to dink a cool finish over Ben Foster

Southampton striker Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history on Tuesday after netting just 7.69 seconds into his side's 1-1 draw at Watford, who snatched a point thanks to Andre Gray's late equaliser.

Long's record-breaking goal came immediately after the kick-off when he blocked a clearance from Watford defender Craig Cathcart, allowing the Republic of Ireland international to dink a cool finish over Ben Foster. The 32-year-old's effort surpassed the previous fastest Premier League goal, scored by Tottenham defender Ledley King in 9.9 seconds against Bradford in December 2000. "It's a record, is it?" Long told Sky Sports News with a grin after the game.

"Straight from the kick-off we wanted to put them under pressure. 99 times out of a hundred you block it and it doesn't work but this time it did." Long's historic goal, just his fourth this season, didn't prove to be the winner at Vicarage Road after Gray's 90th minute equaliser for the FA Cup finalists but nonetheless moved them six points from the relegation zone with three matches remaining.

"It's nice to have a record like that, but it would have been nicer if it was the winning goal," Long added. King was watching Tottenham's game against Brighton on Tuesday when he discovered that his 19-year record had been broken.

After King's goal, the next fastest strike in Premier League history was scored by Alan Shearer after 10.52 seconds for Newcastle against Manchester City in 2003. Christian Eriksen scored after 10.54 seconds for Tottenham against Manchester United last season.

