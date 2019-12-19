Southern stars Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan go spiritual as they visit multiple temples in Kanyakumari

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

South sensations Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan happen to be one of the most adorable and popular couples in the industry. They have been in a relationship for a long time but have never denied or confirmed the same. But it seems they are all set to get hitched and we cannot wait.

Talking about the actress, she's all set to star in a devotional film titled Mookuthi Aman, and before commencing the shoot, she visited multiple temples during her visit to Kanyakumari with Shivan. They paid a visit to the very famous temple called Swamithoppu Ayyavazhi and also visited the Sthanumalayan temple in Suchindram.

A fan club of the actress took to its Instagram account and shared some pictures. Have a look:

Just like any other couple, these two also happen to be madly in love and Shivan doesn't even shy away from posting some romantic pictures on his Instagram account. When the actress celebrated her birthday on November 17, this is what he wrote for her:

And when the actor celebrated his own birthday, he wrote an equally heartfelt post, here it is:

Now let's see when do they take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot!

