Southern stars Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan go spiritual as they visit multiple temples in Kanyakumari
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been visiting multiple temples during their stay in Kanyakumari and the photos cannot be missed!
South sensations Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan happen to be one of the most adorable and popular couples in the industry. They have been in a relationship for a long time but have never denied or confirmed the same. But it seems they are all set to get hitched and we cannot wait.
Talking about the actress, she's all set to star in a devotional film titled Mookuthi Aman, and before commencing the shoot, she visited multiple temples during her visit to Kanyakumari with Shivan. They paid a visit to the very famous temple called Swamithoppu Ayyavazhi and also visited the Sthanumalayan temple in Suchindram.
A fan club of the actress took to its Instagram account and shared some pictures. Have a look:
Offered Prayers at Suchindam Temple.ðÂÂÂ @wikkiofficial #Nayanthara
Offered Prayers at Swami Thope Ayya Temple ! ðÂÂÂ @wikkiofficial #Nayanthara
Just like any other couple, these two also happen to be madly in love and Shivan doesn't even shy away from posting some romantic pictures on his Instagram account. When the actress celebrated her birthday on November 17, this is what he wrote for her:
This Sky & her smile —— surreal ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤©ðÂÂÂ!! Bringing in her birthday ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ in #newyorkcity #nayanthara #love ðÂÂÂðÂ¤©ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ This city is so so so beautiful ðÂÂÂ! #freezing #nofilter #newyork #brooklynbridge #birthdaygirl #birthday #eve
And when the actor celebrated his own birthday, he wrote an equally heartfelt post, here it is:
All days are lit when you are around ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ thanks for such a sweet birthday celebration my #Thangamey ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ ‘twas a blessed birthday ðÂÂÂ thank you all my dear friends who were wit me ðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â making it so lovely & memorable ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â Wishing you all a wonderful & happy year ahead too ðÂ¥³ðÂ¥³ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #birthday #godbless #godslove #godblessall #blessing #grace
Now let's see when do they take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot!
