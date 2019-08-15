Sowing seeds of respect for nation and nature at a school in Thane

mumbai

A school in Thane has given recycled paper containing tulsi seeds to students who painted the national flag on them; they are to plant them in recycled bottles

Students of St Xavier's School show the seed flags they painted

With the aim of teaching children the value of the environment and recycling, a school in Thane began a unique project aimed for this Independence Day. St Xavier's School at Chitalsar Road has got students from std IV to VII to paint the Indian flag on recycled paper that contains tulsi (holy basil) seeds. From today, the students are to sow the flags in plastic bottles recycled for the purpose, and later bring the saplings to school. The school hopes that this way the students will learn to respect the flag and how to save the environment.

The school has a section called Kagdham where every month they recycle paper. For Independence Day, they added tulsi seeds to the recycled papers, which were given to students to paint the flag. Headmistress of the primary school, Anju Sharma said, "This year students will celebrate Independence Day by making sustainable 'seed flags.' The paper used is recycled from school paper waste. Both the nation and nature demand respect. The efforts a farmer takes to grow food need to be valued by students. By nurturing a seed, they will value food and also respect the flag." These seed flags were also given to the students of Vishwas Centre for mentally challenged children.



Arjun Jagate with his auto rickshaw. Pic/Atul Kamble

Auto driver colours his love for India

Arjun Maruti Jagate, a resident of Thane's Manorama Nagar, has been celebrating Republic Day and Independence Day differently since last year. He has been painting the hood of his auto rickshaw in the colours of the national flag on these days. Jagate stays with his wife and three daughters. After managing to run the household, he spends R15,000 on colouring the rickshaw. He said, "India has given me so many things so this is my way of showing my love for it on this day. I love my country. Since last year my elder daughter started earning, so I could save money and I decided to use it this way to show my gratitude."

