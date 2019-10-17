Soya, so good

You can make soya chaap at home with the simplest of ingredients and spices, and it takes very little time to cook. It's a popular dish in north India and is best enjoyed with rumali roti, mint chutney and laccha pyaaz," shares Vikram Arora, chef-owner at an innovative Indian eatery, Tamak. His soya chaap tandoori harks to the bustling streets of Old Delhi, its supple flavours and inviting smokiness, making the starter apt for a celebratory occasion this festive season.

Ingredients

500 gm soya chaap

2 tablespoons green coriander (chopped)

A sprinkle of chaat masala

1 tablespoon fresh cream

2 tablespoons of

lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon

melted butter

Marination

4 tablespoons

hung curd

2 tablespoons ginger paste and 1 tablespoon garlic paste

2 tablespoons Kashmiri chilli powder and 1/2 tablespoon deggi mirch powder

3/4 tablespoons jeera

1/4 tablespoons black salt, black pepper and garam masala each

A sprinkle of kasuri methi

2 tablespoons

mustard oil

1 tablespoon

fresh cream

1/2 lemon (squeezed)

Instructions

Wash the soya chaap

and squeeze to remove excess water.

In a mixing bowl, add

all the ingredients of

the marinade and whisk to form a smooth paste.

Cover the soya

chunks evenly with the marinade.

Keep it aside for half an hour in the refrigerator.

Once cooled, take the chunks out and bake in a pre-heated oven at 250 C (grill mode) for 10 minutes (5 minutes each side).

Now, remove the soya chaap from the oven and cut it into small pieces of 1 inch each.

Place the soya chunks in a mixing bowl and top it with chopped green coriander, chaat masala, fresh cream, lemon juice and melted butter over it.

Give it a good stir and serve with mint chutney.

Hot tip: To get a brighter red colour, mix the mustard oil and Kashmiri chilli powder separately and then add it to the rest of the marinade

Soya tandoori chaap

Yield: 4 servings

Prep Time: 40 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates