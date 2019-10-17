Soya, so good
Kitchen Superstar: Recipe of the week from Mumbai's hottest chef
You can make soya chaap at home with the simplest of ingredients and spices, and it takes very little time to cook. It's a popular dish in north India and is best enjoyed with rumali roti, mint chutney and laccha pyaaz," shares Vikram Arora, chef-owner at an innovative Indian eatery, Tamak. His soya chaap tandoori harks to the bustling streets of Old Delhi, its supple flavours and inviting smokiness, making the starter apt for a celebratory occasion this festive season.
Ingredients
- 500 gm soya chaap
- 2 tablespoons green coriander (chopped)
- A sprinkle of chaat masala
- 1 tablespoon fresh cream
- 2 tablespoons of
- lemon juice
- 1/2 tablespoon
- melted butter
- Marination
- 4 tablespoons
- hung curd
- 2 tablespoons ginger paste and 1 tablespoon garlic paste
- 2 tablespoons Kashmiri chilli powder and 1/2 tablespoon deggi mirch powder
- 3/4 tablespoons jeera
- 1/4 tablespoons black salt, black pepper and garam masala each
- A sprinkle of kasuri methi
- 2 tablespoons
- mustard oil
- 1 tablespoon
- fresh cream
- 1/2 lemon (squeezed)
Instructions
- Wash the soya chaap
- and squeeze to remove excess water.
- In a mixing bowl, add
- all the ingredients of
- the marinade and whisk to form a smooth paste.
- Cover the soya
- chunks evenly with the marinade.
- Keep it aside for half an hour in the refrigerator.
- Once cooled, take the chunks out and bake in a pre-heated oven at 250 C (grill mode) for 10 minutes (5 minutes each side).
- Now, remove the soya chaap from the oven and cut it into small pieces of 1 inch each.
- Place the soya chunks in a mixing bowl and top it with chopped green coriander, chaat masala, fresh cream, lemon juice and melted butter over it.
- Give it a good stir and serve with mint chutney.
Hot tip: To get a brighter red colour, mix the mustard oil and Kashmiri chilli powder separately and then add it to the rest of the marinade
Soya tandoori chaap
Yield: 4 servings
Prep Time: 40 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
