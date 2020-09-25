SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away: Kamal Haasan, Riteish Deshmukh pay tribute

Renowned playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last at Chennai's MGM Healthcare on September 25, 2020, after a long battle with COVID-19. The veteran singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus. Speaking briefly to the media outside the hospital, Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan said the singer passed away at 1.04 pm and thanked the hospital officials for the treatment and service. He said further details will be shared later.

Tributes poured in for the legendary singer as several celebs and eminent personalities took to social media to express their sorrow over his passing. Kamal Haasan shared a video on Twitter of moments he shared with SP Balasubrahmanyam. Take a look:

Actress Keerthy Suresh tweeted this message along with a picture of the late singer, "End of an era! An irreplaceable voice. A legacy which will be sung forever #RIPSBP Sir"

South actor Prasanna tweeted:

#RIPSPB SIR. YOU WILL BE DEEPLY MISSED SIR. WHAT A LEGEND! YOUR LEGACY WILL STAND STALL IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER. — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) September 25, 2020

Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound grief over the passing away of SP Balasubrahmanyam garu, renowned playback singer, artiste, and composer. "Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, has been the refreshing notation of film music spanning over five decades enthralling the connoisseurs and common people alike through his multifaceted talent," the Chief Minister said and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote:

Rest in Peace SPB sir. True legend. ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/aKju0579gB — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 25, 2020

Music composer Ehsaan Noorani, too, took to Twitter to express his condolences. He wrote, "Really saddened to hear about the untimely passing off SP Balasubramanyam a wonderful human being and a stellar singer .... a huge loss to Indian Music (sic)."

Sharing a photo with Balasubrahmanyam, AR Rahman tweeted:

Dhanush wrote, "Rip SPB sir. the voice which will echo in everyone's house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed."

Riteish Deshmukh remembered the singer in this tweet:

à¤¹à¤® à¤¬à¤¨à¥Â à¤¤à¥Âà¤® à¤¬à¤¨à¥Â -à¤Âà¤Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Âà¥¤ #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say...à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¥Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¿à¤¯à¤¾? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over. pic.twitter.com/YYlc9J1UGT — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 25, 2020

South star Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family."

Balasubrahmanyam is known for his playback singing in popular Hindi films like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Saagar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Appu Raja, Roja, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and more recently in Chennai Express.

