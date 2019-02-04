SP Balasubrahmanyam's remarks on the attires of female actors uncalled for

regional-cinema

SP Balasubrahmanyam remarked on actresses' outfits calling them 'revealing' and implying that female actors don't know how to dress nowadays

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has landed in trouble over his recent remarks about the attire of today's female actors. At an event, he reportedly said, "They don't know what kind of dress they should wear for film events. Do they think that only if they wear revealing outfits will heroes and directors give them opportunities? I don't mind even if my comments anger them." He added that most heroines today don't understand Telugu so it doesn't matter if his remarks are taken badly. There has been an outrage in the South over his comments.

SPB, as he's fondly called, the singer has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages and is also the recipient of six National Awards. These remarks coming from a prominent singer in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industry were not taken well by people and are quite irresponsible and uncalled for.

A few years ago, singer KJ Yesudas' comments on a woman's attire had sparked a similar row. He was quoted as saying, "What should be covered must be covered. Women should not trouble others by wearing jeans". He had said that the attire was unbecoming of Indian culture. "This is very unfortunate that women are being asked what to wear and what not, even as our country is moving forward. I feel that the flaw does not lie in the ensemble of women but in the minds of those who make such remarks. I think this thinking towards what half of our total population is wearing needs to be corrected," Neha Dhupia had told reporters in response to a query regarding the singer's remarks.

