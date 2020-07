SP dons face cover, makes cops chase him in bid to test their alertness

He wanted to check the alertness of policemen on duty during the weekend lockdown here, so the Superintendent of Police donned plain clothes and a face cover, tried to jump a barricade in front of them and started to run when asked to stop, prompting a chase.

Unaware of the exercise, the police personnel chased him down within minutes, only to realise he was their senior officer.

The events unfolded near the Daakghar Chauraha around 6.30 pm on Saturday.

Shiv Hari Meena, Superintendent of Police of Sultanpur district, said he removed the ‘gamchaa’ covering his face after the policemen caught hold of him.

They were taken by surprise when they recognised him, the SP said.

Meena, subsequently, announced a cash reward of Rs 2,100 each for the eight police personnel posted on duty at the spot.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever