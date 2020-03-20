Spa experience turns awry as woman end ups walking naked on streets

In a shocking incident, a spa experience turned out to be one of the most embarrassing moments for a woman who visited one with her former boyfriend in Germany. The woman, identified as Anbara Salam wanted to have a relaxing day at a spa. On reaching the spa, Salam and her former partner were informed that swim suits were allowed in the pool, but in the sauna one had to be naked.

Agreeing to the spa rules, Salam went to a restroom and grabbed a towel on her way to meet her boyfriend in the sauna. But, she ended up at a wrong place and found herself locked up in the fire escape area of the spa. What's worse is that Salam had just a tiny towel in order to cover her dignity.

In order to get help, she even banged the door and yelled for help, but failed miserably. "Fully crying, I run downstairs, trying to work out which part of me I should cover with the lil towel - my face? A single buttock?." Salam said. After failing to get help, Salam reached ground floor where she found herself amidst "a terrifying machine room with massive fans and pumps and 'electrocution' symbols on everything," reports Mirror.Co.UK.

As a public service in these stressful times I'd like to offer, as a palate cleanser, the most embarrassing moment of my life.



10ish years ago, my ex bf and I visited a spa in Germany. It's swimsuits in the pool but you have to be naked in the sauna.



Btw I speak no German. 1/ — Anbara Salam (@anbara_salam) March 16, 2020

Describing her ordeal Salam said, "Friends, there's nothing quite like running, naked and crying, around an industrial machine room. I spot a service lift. Out of sheer panic, I run into the lift, covering each b*** in turn, mashing the buttons." She further said that she saw a security camera in the lift and was left puzzled between 'I don't want anyone to see this' and 'I rlly rlly want someone to see this and rescue me."

Once in lift, Salam said that she heard a German man speaking on the loudspeaker and she assumed that he said, "The naked girl in the fire escape lift please stop mashing the buttons." Eventually her ordeal came to an end when the lift doors opened and she found a spa employee with no towel in his hands.

She followed the spa employee through the fire passage only to realise that if she has to reach the spa then she has to leave the building. But then she has to walk down through the street, around the corner and then through the reception where a queue of people would be waiting. Realising what she has got her self into, Salam started to cry and cower in fear.

"I now have an out of body experience. A shame black out. I have reached my max. I go fully through embarrassment and out the other side. Time slows down. I can hear the music of the spheres," she says. After mustering courage, Salam followed the spa employee and ignored people who stared and pointed at her. Upon reaching the reception, which was bzzing with customers, Salam was offered a lobster-shaped pool float to cover herself by an elderly woman.

After realising that the Salam doesn't has an ID, the receptionist let her in. Once in, Salam found her boyfriend sitting in a cafe and ran towards him sobbing. Instead of asking whether she was fine, her boyfriend showed a grump face as he was waiting for her since an hour.

