Space for Everything!

With incalculable business conditions and work-from-home scenarios setting the trend as the newest normal, reconsidering 'storage' within commercial and residential set-ups equals saving time and money. Today, staying organised and understanding the value of efficient storage solutions differentiates a haphazard workspace from an orderly masterpiece. It is for this reason that Your Space, a startup, envisions a transformation in the storage culture of India.

Are you looking for stock storage for your business or at home? Is your office furniture up for a move, or do your office automation materials need to be set aside? Renting a secure storage unit with Your Space provides solutions for all your storage problems, since it relieves you from clutter and ensures safety for important and other assets while saving on rent.

Why Self Storage & Flexible Space?

With Indian businesses displaying robust resilience to the disruptive economic impact of the pandemic, the growth in the number of small and commercial setups has driven a phenomenal demand for flexible rental space & self-storage. Your Space comes to your rescue if you prefer to rent an appropriately sized space and pay for only the space utilized, rather than signing long-term leases with large warehouses where much of the space may go unused.

Benefits of signing up with Your Space:

1. Services bear NO extra charges, No brokerage, No lock-in period, No Deposit, No advance payment or maintenance. Save up to 70% on your storage requirement!

2. Get a reliable centrally located storage facility with professional staff that keeps your goods safe and systematically accessible.

3. Receive utmost safety for your business stash with highly secured warehouses under 24X7 CCTV surveillance, biometric access, regular pest control, temperature control, gated security, etc.

4. Enjoy systematic Inventory Management for your business goods.

5. Avail specialized climate-controlled environments for your most cherished and sensitive assets like art preservation, automobile storage and much more.

There's Room for Everyone:

The self-storage units offered are tailor-made for each individual and organisation. With flexible space model, you could enjoy flexibility by paying rent only for space utilized on a monthly basis.

Your Space often functions as a pickup point for e-commerce firms to hand over consignments to its shoppers, thereby dispelling last-mile delivery challenges.

Large companies, SMEs and start-ups that indulge in immense stock management can re-launch innovation by creating 'vertical & horizontal space' by availing their rental services.

To say the least, storage is the key to a well-functioning home, and Your Space is committed to render storage solutions at an individual's doorstep.

"We step in as your personal butler, keeping your belongings safe and secure and returning them on request, because we believe that decluttering the space around helps declutter the mind."

-[Team Your Space]

Co-Founders:

Your Space is the brainchild of Co-founders Ms. Disha Doctor and Mr. Viral Doctor. Cognizant of the limitations and inflexibility of traditional warehousing and transit service providers in overcoming the ever-growing requirement for space, these connoisseurs of storage solutions identified the basic need of 'extra space' longed by every individual and organization, and resorted to launch innovation - a valet storage service for personal & business storage needs.

