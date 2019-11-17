Space hacks for match-box Mumbai

My house is too big—I don't know what to do with all the extra space!'… said no one, ever. Well, at least not in Mumbai. That's a first-world problem even the most affluent don't have. Whether you're moving into a new home that needs planning from scratch or living in a rental where you have to work around existing fittings, thoughtful planning to maximise your space will go a long way. When fitting your furniture, think of it as a real-life game of Tetris.

From the barren area under your bed to the unclaimed breadths of the walls, in a small room, every inch counts. The key to clever small-space living is creative storage and multipurpose furniture. Invest in a few pieces that you need every day and forgo the rest. Consider bending the rules for functionality. If you have a tight closet, store special-occasion clothing you wouldn't reach out for everyday in roll-away storage under the couch. Every space can serve a dual or multiple purpose.

Instead of impulse buying and decorating the moment you move in, live in the space for a while to get to know what you need to make your home as functional as possible. Love hosting your friends for movie nights? You'll need a bigger, cosier couch, but not a large dining table.

Here are our best picks to innovate any limited space.

Bed with moving back

Priyam Doshi

From: Forma

"To fit in contemporary times, there is a need to design products that resonate with changing lifestyles. The things I kept in mind while designing this bed were to provide maximum utility and value, breaking away from the conventional box-designed frame, while being affordable," says furniture and product designer, Priyam Doshi. While aesthetically minimal, this multi-functional bed has an ergonomic backrest, detachable side trays to do away with bedside tables and an easy-to-access open storage. Just make sure your space isn't prone to too much dust.

Price: Rs 22,656

Order at: https://forma.co.in/bud-bed.html

Not a bed, a room

From: Boingg!

While diminutive in size, little kids thrive in a lot of space. Often relegated to the smaller room in the house, it can be a challenge to fit in a bed, a desk, bookshelves, a closet and storage for all their school and play belongings. Bunk beds have been a common option, but this smart bed is a game changer. "By pairing functionality with an element of fun, we have used every bit of space beneath the bunk to create a child's own little house," says founder Neha Indoria. At the bottom, there are drawers, open shelves, a slide-out study table with an upholstered stool, and curved stairs, which lead to the bedside on top with a heightened frame to prevent roll-aways during sleep time.

Neha Indoria

Price: Rs 49,000

Order at: www.boingg.in

Big to bigger table

From: Wooden Street

"One mustn't do away with durability or comfort even when working with tight spaces," says, co-founder and CEO, Lokendra Ranawat. To add convenience to a dining room, the sides of this table slide out to create a bigger tabletop, which is perfect when hosting dinners. If you are working from home and need a large working area, this can double as a desk table, too.

Price: Rs 16,990

Order at: www.ikea.com/in

The stool that's a vault

From: Fabindia

A compact stool, a foot rest, a side table and a storage space all-in-one, this Swiss-Army knife of a furniture piece is small enough to be tucked away in an odd-end of the house or brought out when hosting and accommodating guests. "The MDF Storage pouffe is a living room staple that can add a burst of colour and style, while doubling as a space-saver. It's also the easiest way to add extra seating to a full room," advises home and lifestyle head, Catherine Trotman.



Catherine Trotman

Price: Rs 4,900

Order at: www.fabindia.com

Dining table that packs up

From: IKEA

With six drawers running through the length of its centre and drop leaves on its sides, this table can double as a desk or dining table, seating up to four people. When not in use, it can be folded and tucked away alongside a wall. Mia Olsson, country home furnishings and retail design head, says, "We wanted to create Scandinavian furniture in solid wood that would make it easy to gather friends and family together in a small spaces."

Mia Olsson

Price: Rs 16,990

Order at: www.ikea.com/in

Where pets and owners sleep

From: Gulmohar Lane

Every child has begged the parents for a pet, and has heard a slew of excuses—the main one being, "Where's the space?" While this bed may still not help you win an argument to get a pet, it's an ingenious way to have your four-legged friend sleep close to you without needing to create extra space for a crate or bed on the floor. "It's a novel way to let pets sleep with you in bed, without them actually jumping on it and creating a mess. You shouldn't have to sacrifice personal style when decorating your home to accommodate the things you love around you," says co-founder and creative director, Shweta Mewara.

Shweta Meawara

Price: Rs 1,12,500

Order at: www.gulmoharlane.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates