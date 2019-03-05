Space isn't an issue

things-to-do

At a talk scheduled this Friday, artist Prajakta Potnis will highlight the challenges artists face with space and help attendees devise ways to overcome them

From Potnis' series titled Capsule

Much of artist Prajakta Potnis' work is inspired by everyday objects - the top shot of a grinder, and bulbs and electrical sockets - all of which have helped her create a surreal world. "I have always wanted my works to speak from the immediate space and journey from the personal to the political," she shares.

For this creative process to unfold, Potnis explains how an artist's studio becomes a storage, experimental and thinking space. Many of their future works occupy this space in their dormant phases. But for a studio - often a small 1BHK in Mumbai - to become all these other things can be a challenge.



Porous wall sculpt by the artist

"How does one go through these different phases and still manage to make the artwork that they want to?" - is one of the primary questions she will be answering at Making Art in One BHK, a talk hosted by the School of Environment and Architecture (SEA) located in Borivali, which aims to shed light on the myriad challenges of space, presumably one of Mumbai's most pressing issues, and how it impacts artists.



(From left) Rupali Gupte, Prajakta Potnis

Potnis' talk, however, explores the issue differently and urges aspiring artists and architects to look for inspiration within their immediate surroundings rather than be limited by them. With a narrative on her series titled Capsule 2016 (where she has photographed the inside of household objects like the refrigerator or washing machine), she hopes to direct attendees of the talk towards that motive.

What is also interesting is the approach SEA has taken towards educating its students. Rupali Gupte, associate professor and trustee at the school, tells us, "Prajakta's talk is part of our fortnightly public event called SEA City where we invite various practitioners including architects, artists, anthropologists, scientists, sociologists and activists to open out the coordinates of their practices. As a school of architecture, we want to locate architectural pedagogy within a critical disciplinary framework. This talk is a part of that endeavour."

AT: School of Environment & Architecture, Eksar Road, Borivali West.

ON: March 8, 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm

CALL: 8655002156

LOG ON TO: contact@sea.edu.in (to register)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates