Spain boss Luis Enrique after win: We were not clinical enough

Spain boss Enrique rues team's poor finishing despite 2-1 win over Norway; says they deserved more goals

Spain's Sergio Ramos celebrates a goal v Norway during the Euro qualifier on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Spain held off a battling Norway to open their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win on Saturday in Valencia. Luis Enrique's side controlled play with quick accurate passing and claimed the three points with goals from Rodrigo and Sergio Ramos.

Norway forward Joshua King converted a penalty between both efforts for the home side. "You have to assess the positives. We deserved to win 5-1 or 6-1, but football only rewards goals," Spain coach Enrique said.



Luis Enrique

"I'm happy with everything: the attitude, what we talked about during the week, the chances we created against a side that defended in their half. Perhaps the only area [to improve on] is that we weren't clinical enough."

Alvaro Morata wasted the best opportunity of the opening 10 minutes as his powerful header landed straight into the hands of Norway goalkeeper Rune Jarstein. The deadlock was broken after 16 minutes as Valencia forward Rodrigo bagged his fifth goal in 16 international appearances.

Meanwhile, Nicolo Barella and Moise Kean scored in either half to get the new-look Italy off to a winning start in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier with a 2-0 victory over Finland in Udine on

Saturday. Barella, 22, rifled in on seven minutes with Kean, 19, marking his first start by doubling the Azzurri's account in the 74th minute, to the delight of the crowd.

