Spain court refuses Ronaldo's request to use discreet entrance

football

The striker, often considered one of the best in the business, asked to use the discreet entrance after the court summoned him for the sentencing scheduled for today

Cristiano Ronaldo

A Spanish regional court yesterday denied ex-Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's request to use the facility's garage entrance while attending a sentencing for tax fraud in order to avoid the press.

The Madrid regional court is set to deliver its verdict in the case today after the player, who is currently plying his trade with Italian Serie A side Juventus, reached a plea deal with the prosecution in which he admitted to having committed four tax crimes between 2011-14 and is therefore set to receive a reduced two-year prison sentence and a fine of 18.8 million euros ($21.44 million), reports Efe news.

The striker, often considered one of the best in the business, asked to use the discreet entrance after the court summoned him for the sentencing scheduled for today. Ronaldo was a stalwart in Real Madrid's attacking line-up between 2009-18 before his move to Italy last summer.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever