MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Spain great Iker Casillas: Wrong to award Ballon d'Or to Cristiano Ronaldo

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 16:02 IST | IANS | Madrid

FIFA's award is picked by the captains and coaches of all national teams in FIFA-affiliated federations in five continents

Iker Casillas
Iker Casillas

Madrid: Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas feels it would be wrong if Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Ballon d'Or this year. Casillas, who now plays for Porto, believes that former teammate Ronaldo should not be in contention to win this year's award. "(Virgil) van Dijk was chosen as UEFA's best player; (Lionel) Messi was chosen by FIFA; if Cristiano wins the Ballon d'Or, it would seem to me that the guidelines we use in football to determine who wins its biggest individual awards are not logical," Casillas tweeted according to a Marca report.

FIFA's award is picked by the captains and coaches of all national teams in FIFA-affiliated federations in five continents. A Fans also have a say through an online ballot which accounts for 50 per cent of the final result, the Marca report read.

These two awards are chosen based on performances throughout an entire season, whereas the Ballon d'Or spans a calendar year, with every match, including friendlies, taken into account, which is then chosen by 193 sports journalists.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

cristiano ronaldoreal madridportugalfootballsports news

Virat Kohli plays 'Gully Cricket' with kids

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK