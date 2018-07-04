Spain keeper David De Gea's girlfriend trolled after FIFA World Cup 2018 exit

Garcia, a judge on TV reality show, Spain's Got Talent, had posted a picture of herself in a De Gea jersey doing a twirl on Instagram from the stands in Moscow before the game

David De Gea and Edurne Garcia

Spain goalkeeper David De Gea's stunning girlfriend Edurne Garcia was trolled after La Roja crashed out of the World Cup following their 3-4 loss on penalties to Russia in the Last 16 on Sunday.

Garcia, a judge on TV reality show, Spain's Got Talent, had posted a picture of herself in a De Gea jersey doing a twirl on Instagram from the stands in Moscow before the game. However, after the World Cup 2010 champions were knocked out by the hosts, fans were quick to troll the singer. "You move more than De Gea," one user wrote. "You are useless and your boyfriend is a mannequin," another added.

Some fans did come to Garcia's defence. "Keep it up girl, nothing and nobody will take away the illusion and desire," a user wrote. The couple have been dating since 2010.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates