Spain not the only favourite to win FIFA World Cup, says Vicente del Bosque

Vicente del Bosque. Pic/AFP

Former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque on Wednesday said that the Spanish national team is not the only strong favourite to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, set to kick off in Russia next week.

The 2010 World Cup champion is among the favourites, but not the best, he said during an event for the UN refugee organisation here, reported Efe. He pointed out that Spain's pre-World Cup friendly matches were positive and reinforced the level of the team, but cautioned that the Spanish side should travel to Russia with moderate optimism.

Del Bosque added that in order to reclaim the title this summer, Spain will need to have a combination of good players, a good team, good coaching and good fans - as well as good luck. The World Cup begins June 14, with Spain set to compete in Group B along with Portugal, Iran and Morocco.

