Spain offers safe port to stranded migrant boat

Italy and Malta refused to accept the ship. Pic/AFP

Spain's new prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has given permission for the stranded migrant rescue vessel MS Aquarius to dock in Valencia, and said his country will welcome those onboard.

The vessel, carrying 629 rescued people, had been left stranded with only one day's supply of food after Matteo Salvini, the new Italian interior minister, reportedly refused to allow it to dock at Italian ports. The refusal — a realisation of tough anti-immigration promises made by Italy's new government — left those on board in mortal danger and prompted a diplomatic spat over the future of migrants travelling across the Mediterranean.

A statement from Sanchez's office said: "The prime minister has given instructions so that Spain can fulfil its international humanitarian crisis commitments and has announced that the Aquarius will be welcomed into a Spanish port.

