Spain rescues 334 migrants from Mediterranean Sea

Migrants keep warm after arriving at Malaga on June 9. Pic/AFP

Spain's maritime rescue service has saved 334 migrants and recovered four bodies from boats it intercepted trying to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea. The rescue service says its patrol craft reached nine different boats carrying migrants that had left from African shores throughout Saturday and early Sunday.

One boat found Sunday was carrying four dead bodies along with 49 migrants. The rescue service said the cause of death has yet to be determined. Further to the east, Libya's coast guard intercepted 152 migrants on Saturday.