Spain rescues 334 migrants from Mediterranean Sea
The rescue service says its patrol craft reached nine different boats carrying migrants that had left from African shores throughout Saturday and early Sunday
Spain's maritime rescue service has saved 334 migrants and recovered four bodies from boats it intercepted trying to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea. The rescue service says its patrol craft reached nine different boats carrying migrants that had left from African shores throughout Saturday and early Sunday.
One boat found Sunday was carrying four dead bodies along with 49 migrants. The rescue service said the cause of death has yet to be determined. Further to the east, Libya's coast guard intercepted 152 migrants on Saturday.
Italy holds migrant rescue ship
Italian authorities held a migrant rescue boat for 12 hours after it brought more than 230 people to a port following a four-day ordeal. The holding comes after Italy's new government pledged to slow down landings.
