Spain swears in 'feminist cabinet'

Sanchez, 46, ousted conservative veteran Mariano Rajoy as prime minister last week in a no-confidence vote

The new Spanish government's ministers pose with PM Pedro Sanchez (7th from left) and king Felipe VI (centre) in Madrid. Pic/AFP

Felipe VI on Thursday swore in Spain's new pro-EU government, with women holding the majority of ministerial posts. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez named 11 women to top posts including defence and economy in a cabinet with six male ministers.

That makes it the European government with the most women after Sweden's, which has 12 female cabinet ministers and 11 men. Sanchez's administration risks not lasting until the end of the current mandate in 2020, however, given the fragmented state of Spain's political parties. Sanchez, 46, ousted conservative veteran Mariano Rajoy as prime minister last week in a no-confidence vote.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever