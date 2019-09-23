Spain's Carolina Marin seals comeback with China title

Shanghai: Triple world champion Carolina Marin retained her China Open title yesterday, eight months after suffering a career-threatening injury. The Spaniard recovered from a game down to defeat Taiwan's second-seeded Tai Tzu-ying 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in Changzhou. A tearful Marin collapsed to the court floor and buried her head in her hands after powering to victory in 65 minutes. "It's unbelievable," said Marin, 26, who injured her anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in January.

"I couldn't imagine during my rehabilitation that I could win in my second tournament. But I did and feel so happy with myself," added the reigning Olympic champion.

Japan's world champion Kento Momota cemented his place as the top men's player with a 19-21, 21-17, 21-19 win over Indonesia's seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in their final.

