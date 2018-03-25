Spain's David Silva to miss Argentina friendly

The national team's official Twitter account said Silva was released for "personal reasons," without giving further information



David Silva

Manchester City attacking midfielder David Silva on Saturday morning left Spain's training camp at Las Rozas Sports City in Madrid, and is to miss the upcoming friendly against Argentina. The national team's official Twitter account said Silva was released for "personal reasons," without giving further information, reports Efe.

Silva, who played 71 minutes in Friday's friendly against Germany in Dusseldorf, had been set to play again on Tuesday against Argentina at Wanda Metropolitano stadium here.

