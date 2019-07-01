Spain's Vinales wins Dutch GP

The Yamaha rider took control at the 'Cathedral of Speed' with a dozen laps to go

Maverick Vinales

Assen (Netherlands): Maverick Vinales cruised to a comfortable win over world champion Marc Marquez in the Dutch MotoGP in Assen yesterday for the Spaniard's first win of the season.

The Yamaha rider took control at the 'Cathedral of Speed' with a dozen laps to go, soon pulling clear for his sixth career MotoGP win in his 80th race, but his first since Australia last year. The mustachioed Vinales, 24, told BT Sport: "This is honestly one of the tracks I like most in the calender. I want to congratulate my team, they did a great job. I'm living my dream, it's been such a long time since my last victory!"



Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales is ecstatic after winning the Dutch MotoGP

Marquez, who retains his championship lead, said: "I knew Yamaha were very strong in practice, so this is like a victory. Vinales — he deserves the win."

Pole sitter Fabio Quartararo had to settle for third after appearing to have difficulties on his Yamaha, extending his wait for a first win in the top category.

