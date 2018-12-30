Spanish footballer Isco to be a dad again

football

Spanish footballer Isco and his actor girlfriend Sara Salamo took to social media to share the news of them expecting their first child together. Isco has son Francisco Jr, four, with his former lover Victoria Calderon.

Sara Salamo

On Saturday, Isco wrote on Instagram: "We are going to be parents!! And we are happier than ever, without a doubt the feeling that a son is the greatest in the world! Every day more excited and more eager to see the face of that beautiful child or that beautiful girl! Thanks @sarasalamo for being my girlfriend, my best friend and for making me so happy! I love you."

Meanwhile, Sara posted this picture (above) of Isco kissing her belly and said: "We've had a silly smile on our faces for some months now, even when morning sickness has become my most faithful companion. Our thrill is mixed with fear, insecurity - a first-time mum in my case. There is a desire to do things well and a wish to educate our baby with the best values, respect, tolerance and empathy."

