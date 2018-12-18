Spanish League: 'Don't know how to describe Messi', says Barcelona manager Valverde

football

Barcelona manager Valverde at loss for words after Argentine's 49th career hat-trick inspires Catalan giants to 5-0 win over Levante

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal against Levante on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Ernesto Valverde admitted Barcelona's last visit to Levante was still on their minds as Lionel Messi inspired them to a 5-0 victory. Messi scored yet another hat-trick as Barcelona laid a few ghosts and cemented their place at the top of LaLiga. The Argentina star completed his 49th career hat-trick with his 50th goal for club and country of 2018 as Barca romped to a 5-0 victory to ensure they remain three points clear at the summit.

Messi has scored five goals in two league games since finishing only fifth in the voting for the Ballon d'Or earlier this month. Valverde said of the Argentina ace: "I don't know how to describe Messi, it's the most asked question.



Ernesto Valverde

He is the player who makes us play and scores great goals." The reigning champions needed no reminder of their last visit to the Ciutat de Valencia, when their dream of completing an unbeaten domestic campaign was extinguished in a sensational 5-4 defeat in May - their penultimate game of the season.

"We are happy because last year we played here and conceded five after a whole season without losing," Barca coach Valverde said. "That was only a few months ago, they are having a great season and they keep showing that. We remembered last year and we managed to put it behind us and leave with a clean sheet."

